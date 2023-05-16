Dentacoin (DCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $4.25 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dentacoin has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Dentacoin

Dentacoin launched on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

Dentacoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

