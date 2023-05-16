Detalus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Ameren by 11,937.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameren Stock Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Ameren stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. 673,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,196. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.