Detalus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,555 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. The company had a trading volume of 217,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

