Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.65. 601,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,008. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

