Detalus Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. 1,807,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,007,206. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.