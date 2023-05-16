Detalus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,424. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

