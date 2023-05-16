Detalus Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of JKHY traded down $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.