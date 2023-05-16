Detalus Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.27. The stock had a trading volume of 964,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.22 and its 200 day moving average is $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

