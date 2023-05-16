Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 16,835 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,835 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $27.64.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of small-cap US stocks. PBSM was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

