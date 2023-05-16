Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 1,830 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3M by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,888. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

