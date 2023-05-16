Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 5,447 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.48. 121,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

