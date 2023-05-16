Detalus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 10.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.53. 136,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,132. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.