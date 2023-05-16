Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $9.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 3,604,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,471. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.36. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 196.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,779,549 shares of company stock worth $121,284,241 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 4,108,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 653,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 17.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 149,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.