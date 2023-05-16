Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3237 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

