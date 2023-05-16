Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £130 ($162.85) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.06) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($155.33) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($159.09) to £119 ($149.07) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £135 ($169.11) to £140 ($175.37) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.32 ($149.47).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN traded up GBX 32 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching £120.32 ($150.72). 252,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,212. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,010.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.74) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($155.23).

Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.57) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($293,147.94). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.