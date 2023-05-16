dForce USD Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,390.98 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.45 million and $6,390.98 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00331327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018958 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000861 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000113 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,608,456 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99069764 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $2,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

