Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,052,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after buying an additional 1,439,272 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 10,439.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,075,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after buying an additional 1,065,277 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,009,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,938,000. Finally, Equius Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 493,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 372,961 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS:DISV opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

