Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,356,475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 20,031,402 shares.The stock last traded at $7.84 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 101,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 681,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 311,694 shares in the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

