Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $43.18

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.18, but opened at $40.88. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 343,542 shares.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 5,080.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

