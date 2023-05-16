Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.43

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 18615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSCSY. Nomura began coverage on shares of Disco in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Disco Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

Featured Stories

