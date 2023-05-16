Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Down 5.5% in April

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 64,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $9,391,000. Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 155,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 49.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Docebo had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

