Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,681,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.31. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

