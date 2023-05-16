DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in April

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the April 15th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

DSV A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.50. The company had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 246. DSV A/S has a 1 year low of $107.67 and a 1 year high of $202.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

