DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55. DTS has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

About DTS

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

