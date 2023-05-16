dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in April

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

dynaCERT Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYFSF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. dynaCERT has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Get dynaCERT alerts:

About dynaCERT

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.