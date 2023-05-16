Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Update

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $100,635.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,198.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $679,053. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynatrace Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. 5,471,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,564. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.90, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

