EAC (EAC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.85 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 1,052% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, EAC has traded 167.5% higher against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $8.85 million and $775.44 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00330044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00256077 USD and is down -73.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.