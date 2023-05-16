EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 20,755 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 396.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $197.04. 460,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

