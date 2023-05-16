EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 640,598 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after acquiring an additional 600,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $323.34. 137,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,470. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.80. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.