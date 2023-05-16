EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.6% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.38. The company had a trading volume of 238,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

