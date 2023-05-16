EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Buys 6,240 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.17. 8,007,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,966,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

