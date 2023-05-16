EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,357,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,793,000 after acquiring an additional 399,861 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,634,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,188,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.