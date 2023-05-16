EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $232,000 in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $4,201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673 over the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,496. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.