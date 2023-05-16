EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.38. 1,459,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.02 and a 200 day moving average of $210.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

