EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

