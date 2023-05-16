Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,193 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $67,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 672.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,279 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,231,845.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.