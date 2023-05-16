Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

ESLT traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.00. 15,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $244.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average of $176.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

