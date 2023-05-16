Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELMD shares. StockNews.com cut Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their target price on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Electromed in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Electromed in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.12 million, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.41. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Stories

