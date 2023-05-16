Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELMD. TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Electromed presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.41. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

