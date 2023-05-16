Elequin Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

DFP stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

