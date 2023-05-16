Elequin Securities LLC Invests $278,000 in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 52,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%.

In related news, Director Brian Reid acquired 4,000 shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $43,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

See Also

