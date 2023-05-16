Elequin Securities LLC Invests $490,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,066,000 after purchasing an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after buying an additional 442,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 116,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.