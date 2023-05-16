Elequin Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 37.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 311,454 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 20.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Springwater Special Situations by 21.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 126,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of SWSS opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. Springwater Special Situations Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Springwater Special Situations Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

