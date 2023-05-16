Elequin Securities LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 173,864 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 160,547 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 729.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 182,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 160,101 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 104,023 shares during the period.

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

