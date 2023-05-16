Elequin Securities LLC Takes $510,000 Position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC)

Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of LAVA Medtech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 651.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 368,837 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LVAC opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

