Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,505,000. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 161.6% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 11.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.