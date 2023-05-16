Elequin Securities LLC Takes Position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA)

Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.14% of VMG Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMGA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMG Consumer Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,954,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMGA opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

