Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 941,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMBK. Vertical Research downgraded Embark Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Embark Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Embark Technology by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. 117,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,866. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.11, a current ratio of 19.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

