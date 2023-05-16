Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in April

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 268,300 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the April 15th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 536.6 days.
Enagas Price Performance
Enagas stock remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Enagas has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.77.
Enagas Company Profile
