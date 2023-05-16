Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE:EDR opened at $24.20 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,006 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,467 in the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,190,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,150,000 after purchasing an additional 745,359 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,140,000 after purchasing an additional 978,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

